In arguably his best performance of the summer, Sharife Cooper exploded for 56 POINTS during the All In Hoop Fest 17U Championship game in Louisville, Kentucky! Peep the fire highlights above.

The elite point guard from Atlanta, who is one of the top prospects in the class of 2020, picked up buzz after Kevin Durant watched him at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam earlier this month.

