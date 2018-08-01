🚨 SLAM Announces Initial Group of Players for First Summer Classic Game 🚨

SLAM today announces the initial group of players for its first-annual SLAM Summer Classic, to be held on Saturday, Aug. 18 at 8 p.m. ET at the iconic Dyckman Park in Upper Manhattan.

In a “The City vs. The States” format, The City team will feature top local talent, including New Jersey guard, Noah Farrakhan, while The States team will be led by top-ranked incoming senior, James Wiseman. Combined, the two teams are expected to feature more than a dozen players ranked in the top 10 of their respective classes.

Confirmed players include:

Noah Farrakhan – IMG Academy / Newark, N.J. (Class of 2020)

IMG Academy / Newark, N.J. (Class of 2020) Jalen Green – San Joaquin Memorial High School / Fresno, Calif. (Class of 2020)

San Joaquin Memorial High School / Fresno, Calif. (Class of 2020) RJ Hampton – Little Elm High School / Little Elm, Texas (Class of 2020)

Little Elm High School / Little Elm, Texas (Class of 2020) Tyrese Maxey – South Garland High School / Garland, Texas (Class of 2019)

South Garland High School / Garland, Texas (Class of 2019) Jaden McDaniels – Federal Way High School / Federal Way, Wash. (Class of 2019)

Federal Way High School / Federal Way, Wash. (Class of 2019) Cassius Stanley – Sierra Canyon High School / Chatsworth, Calif. (Class of 2019)

Sierra Canyon High School / Chatsworth, Calif. (Class of 2019) Isaiah Stewart – La Lumiere School / Rochester, N.Y. (Class of 2019)

La Lumiere School / Rochester, N.Y. (Class of 2019) James Wiseman – East High School / Memphis, Tenn. (Class of 2019)

“All of us at SLAM are excited to bring the SLAM Summer Classic to Dyckman Park, the mecca of NYC streetball,” said Dennis Page, CEO of SLAM Media Inc. “We’ve always prided ourselves on knowing who the top high school players were before anyone else did, from Stephon Marbury and Kevin Garnett in the mid-’90s to LeBron in the early ’00s to guys like James Wiseman today. There’s nothing like playing in the park in the summer and August 18th is going to be a night to remember.”

Stay tuned as we announce the rest of the rosters soon. The Summer Classic will be streamed live on Facebook.

