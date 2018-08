🚨 SLAM Announces Initial Group of Players for First Summer Classic Game 🚨

SLAM today announces the initial group of players for its first-annual SLAM Summer Classic, to be held on Saturday, Aug. 18 at 8 p.m. ET at the iconic Dyckman Park in Upper Manhattan.

In a β€œThe City vs. The States” format, The City team will feature top local talent, including New Jersey guard, Noah Farrakhan, while The States team will be led by top-ranked incoming senior, James Wiseman. Combined, the two teams are expected to feature more than a dozen players ranked in the top 10 of their respective classes.

Confirmed players include:

Noah Farrakhan – IMG Academy / Newark, N.J. (Class of 2020)

IMG Academy / Newark, N.J. (Class of 2020) Jalen Green – San Joaquin Memorial High School / Fresno, Calif. (Class of 2020)

San Joaquin Memorial High School / Fresno, Calif. (Class of 2020) RJ Hampton – Little Elm High School / Little Elm, Texas (Class of 2020)

Little Elm High School / Little Elm, Texas (Class of 2020) Tyrese Maxey – South Garland High School / Garland, Texas (Class of 2019)

South Garland High School / Garland, Texas (Class of 2019) Jaden McDaniels – Federal Way High School / Federal Way, Wash. (Class of 2019)

Federal Way High School / Federal Way, Wash. (Class of 2019) Cassius Stanley – Sierra Canyon High School / Chatsworth, Calif. (Class of 2019)

Sierra Canyon High School / Chatsworth, Calif. (Class of 2019) Isaiah Stewart – La Lumiere School / Rochester, N.Y. (Class of 2019)

La Lumiere School / Rochester, N.Y. (Class of 2019) James Wiseman – East High School / Memphis, Tenn. (Class of 2019)

β€œAll of us at SLAM are excited to bring the SLAM Summer Classic to Dyckman Park, the mecca of NYC streetball,” said Dennis Page, CEO of SLAM Media Inc. β€œWe’ve always prided ourselves on knowing who the top high school players were before anyone else did, from Stephon Marbury and Kevin Garnett in the mid-’90s to LeBron in the early ’00s to guys like James Wiseman today. There’s nothing like playing in the park in the summer and August 18th is going to be a night to remember.”

Stay tuned as we announce the rest of the rosters soon. The Summer Classic will be streamed live on Facebook.

