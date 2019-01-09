Stephen Curry Launches Underrated Tour for Unsigned HS Basketball Players

In a recent article with the Players Tribune, Stephen Curry introduced the Underrated Tour, a high school basketball camp for underlooked players with three stars or below.

The Underrated Tour powered by @RakutenUS coming soon. Check out my Underrated story below — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) January 9, 2019

Curry is all too familiar with being overlooked. In 2006, he was a three-star guard with minimal college interest coming out of high school before blossoming into NBA stardom.

The Underrated Tour, in partnership with Rakuten, starts in Los Angeles on Jan. 19 with six other stops in the U.S. that will go through March. The camp’s stop in Phoenix will be strictly for girls.

Curry will be in attendance in L.A. and other stops with his trainer Brandon Payne, who will be instructing on-court drills. The camps will have lessons on everything about college and NCAA eligibility as well as special guests.

Here’s Curry on how the idea of the Underrated Tour came about and the importance of putting a spotlight on the kids that don’t get the same notoriety as highly-touted prospects do: