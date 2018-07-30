The Best of High School Sensation JULIAN NEWMAN ‼️

On Monday night, rising junior Julian Newman is set to visit Dyckman Park for the first time in Game 1 of the SLAM Showdown, which will be streamed live on Facebook.

The viral sensation, who has been a starter on his HS varsity squad since fifth grade, has rare quickness and elite handles. Here are some of his past highlights:

Putting on a show against IMG Academy.

Dominating varsity while in seventh grade.

Silencing “overrated” chants by dropping 34 points.

One-on-one with Hot Sauce in the fifth grade.

Appearing on the Steve Harvey show at age 11.

Splashing home ten threes in a blowout victory.

Sending a poor kid into oblivion with a jaw-dropping crossover.

Just embarrassing defenders.

Will Newman SHOW OUT at Dyckman? Tune in here to find out.

RELATED

Get to Know High School Viral Sensation JULIAN NEWMAN