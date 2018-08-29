USA Basketball, NBA Expand Development Programing for Male Prospects

For the first time, the NBA, National Basketball Players Association, NCAA and USA Basketball are combining resources to improve the development pathway for talented high school players.

Top male prospects will be provided with compressive on- and off-court development opportunities aiming to maximize their success.

In October, roughly 80 high school players—20 from each class—will participate in the first Men’s Junior National Team minicamp in Colorado Springs.

The Men’s Junior National Team 2018-19 schedule of training camps and competitions will be as follows: