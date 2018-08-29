USA Basketball, NBA Expand Development Programing for Male Prospects

by August 29, 2018
56
usa basketball nba junior development program

For the first time, the NBA, National Basketball Players Association, NCAA and USA Basketball are combining resources to improve the development pathway for talented high school players.

Top male prospects will be provided with compressive on- and off-court development opportunities aiming to maximize their success.

In October, roughly 80 high school players—20 from each class—will participate in the first Men’s Junior National Team minicamp in Colorado Springs.

The Men’s Junior National Team 2018-19 schedule of training camps and competitions will be as follows:

• Junior National Team Minicamp: October 2018, Colorado Springs, CO
• Junior National Team Minicamp: April 2019, Minneapolis, MN
• Nike Hoop Summit: April 2019, Portland, OR
• USA Basketball Training Camp: June 2019, Colorado Springs, CO
• FIBA Americas U16 Championship: June/July 2019, TBD
• FIBA U19 World Cup: July 2019, TBD
• Junior National Team Minicamp: July 2019, Colorado Springs, CO

You Might Also Like
kevin durant team usa training camp
SLAMTV

Kevin Durant Serves Up BUCKETS at Team USA Training Camp 🇺🇸

3 weeks ago
1,294
james harden usa basketball training camp
NBA

James Harden Catches FIRE at Team USA Training Camp 🔥

4 weeks ago
2,945
usa basketball scrimmage durant
NBA

USA Basketball Training Camp: Full Scrimmage Highlights 🇺🇸

4 weeks ago
2,591
blake griffin reacts team usa dunk video
NBA

Blake Griffin on His Team USA Dunk Video: ‘Makes Me Feel Old’ 😂

4 weeks ago
4,811
kevin durant team usa king court
SLAMTV

Kevin Durant Is King of the Court at Team USA Camp 🇺🇸

1 month ago
6,610
durant westbrook harden
SLAMTV

Durant, Westbrook, Harden REUNITE at Team USA Camp 🇺🇸

1 month ago
5,374
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent
usa basketball nba junior development program

USA Basketball, NBA Expand Development Programing for Male Prospects

22 mins ago
56

On The Rise: Frank Kaminsky Has Been Expanding His Bag 💼

2 hours ago
514

Chris Paul and Grayson Allen Hoop with TOP High School and College Players! 👀🔥

2 hours ago
100

Draymond Green: LeBron James Has ‘Found Himself’

5 hours ago
2,515

Ben Simmons: ‘I Know I Have a Lot More to Give’

5 hours ago
986