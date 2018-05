Zaire Wade made his Nike EYBL circuit debut in Atlanta last weekend with Each 1 Teach 1 United (FL), and Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union came out to support.

Zaire’s E1T1 squad picked up wins over Team United (NC) and Georgia Stars (GA) to improve to 6-6 and move to third place in Division C.

Check out Zaire’s circuit debut highlights in the video above!

RELATED:Β Shareef O’Neal’s Official Senior Year Mixtape Is LIT πŸ”₯