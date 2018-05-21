JBA Champs Will Receive Brand New Luxury Cars 🏆

The Junior Basketball Association made waves as it became the first domestic league to provide compensation to high school athletes looking to kick off careers in professional basketball. Player salaries will range between $3,000 to $10,000 per month will all travel, lodging, food and Big Baller Brand gear supplied; however, that isn’t the only perk: each member of the team that wins the inaugural championship — including coaches — will additionally receive either a new Mercedes, BMW or Cadillac car.

The JBA tips off its first-ever season on June 21 at Citizens Bank Arena in Ontario, Calif.

  
