LaMelo Ball Throws It DOWN to End Spire Win 🔥

LaMelo Ball came out firing against Life Christian Academy. The guard put in 30 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds in the win for Spire Academy. He even threw down a dunk as the game ended, which drew a rave reaction from his father, LaVar Ball:

MELO CAUGHT A BODY TO END GAME 😈😤 @MELOD1P pic.twitter.com/uGi7j9Molr — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) December 6, 2018

After the game, LaVar went on to dismiss that top teams like IMG Academy or Oak Hill could take down his boys:

RELATED:

LaMelo Ball vs. LeBron James’ Alma Mater! 👑 Spire vs. Akron STVM