LaMelo Ball Throws It DOWN to End Spire Win 🔥

by December 05, 2018
LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball came out firing against Life Christian Academy. The guard put in 30 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds in the win for Spire Academy. He even threw down a dunk as the game ended, which drew a rave reaction from his father, LaVar Ball:

After the game, LaVar went on to dismiss that top teams like IMG Academy or Oak Hill could take down his boys:

