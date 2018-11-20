No. 1 Prospect James Wiseman Commits to Memphis 💯

James Wiseman, the No. 1-ranked prospect in the Class of 2019, committed to Memphis on Tuesday. Wiseman, who made his decision on SportsCenter, chose the Tigers over Kentucky and will play for former AAU coach Penny Hardaway.

Wiseman played with the Bluff City Legends in Nike’s EYBL circuit and averaged 15.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks and was co-MVP at the SLAM Summer Classic earlier this year.

