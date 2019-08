Week 7 of #NYvsNY Girls games tipped off this past weekend at the Millbank Health Center in Harlem. Peep the recap + results:

Round 1

Gersh 45, Lincoln 46

Dyckman 49, Uptown Challenge 43

Round 2

Lincoln 50, West 4th 44

Gersh 45, Tri-State 28

Round 3

Watson 58, Dyckman 49

Gersh 62, West 4th 28