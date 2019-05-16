🚨 SLAM Announces Summer Classic Vol. 2 at Dyckman Park 🚨

by May 16, 2019
36

SLAM announces the Summer Classic Vol. 2 this August at Dyckman Park in New York City, featuring five of the top 10 nationally ranked rising high school seniors:

Jalen Green, 6-5, SG, Prolific Prep (Napa, CA), Ranked No. 2 in the Class of 2020

Greg Brown, 6-8, PF, Vandegrift HS (Austin, TX), Ranked No. 4 in the Class of 2020

Brandon Boston, 6-6, SF, Norcross HS (GA), Ranked No. 6 in the Class of 2020

Josh Christopher, 6-4, SG, Mayfair HS (Lakewood, CA), Ranked No. 9 in the Class of 2020

Jaden Springer, 6-4, SG, IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL), Ranked No. 10 in the Class of 2020

Vol. 2 will go down the weekend of August 17-18, 2019 and feature an elite girls’ game as well. The rest of the rosters will be revealed soon.

“Last year’s SLAM Summer Classic was unquestionably the most fun high school hoops event of the summer—and this year’s is going to be even better,” says Adam Figman, Head of Content at SLAM. “The weekend is a celebration of New York City basketball culture and a celebration of a group of players who represent the future of the game and are already stars in their own right. We’re excited to run it back and elevate the event into the best hoops event of the year.”

Stay tuned for more information!

    
You Might Also Like

Joel Embiid: ‘I’ll Be Back Even Better and Stronger’

16 hours ago
3,096

Josh Christopher vs. Zaire Wade! 😈 Vegas Elite vs. E1T1 in EYBL Indy!

5 days ago
323

TRUE LIES: An Investigation of Fake NBA Reporters on Twitter 🧐

2 weeks ago
9,307

Josh Christopher & Jaden Hardy TEAMED UP! Nasty EYBL Backcourt 😱

4 weeks ago
158

Ben Simmons Dismisses ‘Average’ Comment from Jared Dudley

4 weeks ago
4,058

Stephen Curry: ‘How Did We Lose That Game?’

4 weeks ago
7,854

TRENDING


Most Recent

🚨 SLAM Announces Summer Classic Vol. 2 at Dyckman Park 🚨

1 hour ago
36

SUMMER SCHOOL: The Iconic Five-Star Basketball Camp Is BACK‼️

3 hours ago
149
Imani McGee-Stafford of the Atlanta Dream

Wings Acquire Imani McGee-Stafford

4 hours ago
86

Kyle Lowry: ‘It Sucks When You Lose Like That’

4 hours ago
465
Liz Cambage of the Dallas Wings

Liz Cambage Traded To Las Vegas Aces

5 hours ago
461