SLAM announces the Summer Classic Vol. 2 this August at Dyckman Park in New York City, featuring five of the top 10 nationally ranked rising high school seniors:

Jalen Green, 6-5, SG, Prolific Prep (Napa, CA), Ranked No. 2 in the Class of 2020

Greg Brown, 6-8, PF, Vandegrift HS (Austin, TX), Ranked No. 4 in the Class of 2020

Brandon Boston, 6-6, SF, Norcross HS (GA), Ranked No. 6 in the Class of 2020

Josh Christopher, 6-4, SG, Mayfair HS (Lakewood, CA), Ranked No. 9 in the Class of 2020

Jaden Springer, 6-4, SG, IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL), Ranked No. 10 in the Class of 2020

Vol. 2 will go down the weekend of August 17-18, 2019 and feature an elite girls’ game as well. The rest of the rosters will be revealed soon.

“Last year’s SLAM Summer Classic was unquestionably the most fun high school hoops event of the summer—and this year’s is going to be even better,” says Adam Figman, Head of Content at SLAM. “The weekend is a celebration of New York City basketball culture and a celebration of a group of players who represent the future of the game and are already stars in their own right. We’re excited to run it back and elevate the event into the best hoops event of the year.”

Stay tuned for more information!