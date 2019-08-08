SLAM Summer Classic Vol. 2 Is Coming to Dyckman Park 🗽

WE’RE RUNNING IT BACK.

Volume 2 of the SLAM Summer Classic is set for 2PM ET August 18th at the legendary Dyckman Park in New York City. It’ll be streaming live on Twitch, Twitter, FB and YouTube.

Several of the top nationally-ranked rising juniors and seniors will participate. Here are the players that have been announced:

Jalen Green, 6-5, SG, Prolific Prep (Napa, CA), Ranked No. 2 in the Class of 2020 Josh Christopher, 6-4, SG, Mayfair HS (Lakewood, CA), Ranked No. 9 in the Class of 2020 Jaden Springer, 6-4, SG, IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL), Ranked No. 10 in the Class of 2020 Sharife Cooper, 6-0, PG, McEachern HS (Powder Springs, GA), Ranked No. 19 in the Class of 2020 Kyree Walker, 6-5, SF, Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, AZ), Ranked No. 30 in the Class of 2020 Zion Harmon, 5-11, PG, Marshall County (Benton, KY), Ranked No. 28 in the Class of 2021 Jonathan Kuminga, 6-8, SF, Our Savior New American (Centerreach, NY), Ranked No. 2 in the Class of 2021 Andre Jackson, 6-5, SF, The Albany Academy (Albany, NY), Ranked No. 47 in the Class of 2020 Makur Maker, 6-11, C, Orange Lutheran High (Orange, CA), Ranked No. 11 in the Class of 2020 Jaden Hardy, 6-4, PG, Coronado High (Henderson, NV), Ranked No. 4 in the Class of 2021 Daeshun Ruffin, 5-9, PG, Callaway High (Jackson, MS), Ranked No. 26 in the Class of 2021 Jalen Suggs, 6-4, PG, Minnehaha Academy (Minneapolis, MN), Ranked No. 12 in the Class of 2020

This year’s Classic will once again feature an elite girls’ game, including top athletes from all over the country.

“Last year’s SLAM Summer Classic was unquestionably the most fun high school hoops event of the summer—and this year’s is going to be even better,” says Adam Figman, Head of Content at SLAM. “The weekend is a celebration of New York City basketball culture and a celebration of a group of players who represent the future of the game and are already stars in their own right. We’re excited to run it back and elevate the event into the best hoops event of the year.”

Peep highlights from the inaugural SLAM Summer Classic above.