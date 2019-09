August 17 might as well be a SLAM national holiday. Less than a month ago, we hosted our 2nd Annual SLAM Summer Classic for the top HS hoopers in the nation. Throughout the weekend, we hosted a photoshoot, Yerrrrrr or Nahhhh, Point ‘Em Out, hit the 2K League studio, hit Nike NYHQ, shut down Times Square and had one of the most EPIC All-Star games of the summer.

Here’s everything that went down during the SLAM Summer Classic Vol. 2 weekend.