Shareef Abdur-Rahim Named G League President

by December 11, 2018
6

Shareef Abdur-Rahim was named NBA G League President, NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum announced today. Abdur-Rahim will replace Malcolm Turner, who will step down Jan. 11, 2019, to be the athletic director at Vanderbilt University.

Abdur-Rahim will oversee all of the G League’s business and basketball operations, its professional path program, testing of experimental rules and expansion efforts.

Abdur-Rahim, 42, worked with the Sacramento Kings as an assistant general manager and assistant coach for five years. He was also the general manager for the Reno Bighorns (now Stockton Kings) during the 2013-14 season.

The former third overall pick in the 1996 Draft averaged 18.1 points per game throughout his 12-year career.

  
