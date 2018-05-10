5⭐️ Guard Tyrese Maxey Joins Loaded 2019 Kentucky Backcourt

by May 10, 2018
178

Kentucky’s back court is going to be giving out these problems come 2019.

Tyrese Maxey, a guard ranked No. 13 in the nation by 247, joins a backcourt class already featuring No. 10 Ashton Hagans. Maxey, who plays at South Garland in Texas, is ranked as the top player in the state and the No. 2 point guard in the nation behind Hagans.

Maxey has been tearing up the Nike EYBL circuit this season, averaging 24 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.9 steals per contest for Houston Hoops.

Maxey’s final five also included Texas, Michigan State, Michigan and Oklahoma State.

 
