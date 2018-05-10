Shareef O’Neal’s Official Senior Year Mixtape Is LIT 🔥

Shareef O’Neal turned up in his final year of high school at Crossroads School in Santa Monica, Calif., making the Frank Burlison All-Southern California Team, California All-State First Team, Los Angeles Times All-Metro Team and Jordan Brand Classic.

The 6-10 center is staying in California next year as he joins UCLA’s basketball program. Check out what O’Neal is bringing to the Bruins in his official senior mixtape above!

