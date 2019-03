The results are in.

Shenzhen Bay Sports Centre was sold out to witness global ambassador Kobe Bryant draw the groups for the upcoming 2019 FIBA World Cup:

Several other former NBA playersโ€”including Yao Ming, Stephon Marbury, Andrey Kirilenko, Yi Jianlian and Arvydas Sabonisโ€”were also in attendance for the event. Peep the highlights below:

The group phase of the World Cup will begin Aug. 31 in China. Y’all ready?

