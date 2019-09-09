Kemba Walker & Myles Turner Lead Team USA over Brazil at FIBA World Cup 🇺🇸

by September 09, 2019
112

Kemba Walker and Myles Turner combined for 32 bench points as Team USA defeated Brazil, 83-79, in the second round of the 2019 FIBA World Cup. With the win, the U.S. also (as expected) punch its ticket to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

“I thought Brazil gave us a tough fight in the first half,” Turner said after the game. “They played with a lot of heart, but we turned it on in the second half. We came together as a unit and executed.”

Jaylen Brown (11 points) and Harrison Barnes (10 points) also finished in double figures. Team USA will head to Dongguan to face France in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

     
