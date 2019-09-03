Team USA Defeats Turkey 93-92 in Overtime at FIBA World Cup 🇺🇸

Team USA was on the verge of taking their first loss in the 2019 FIBA World Cup. In a back-and-forth battle against Turkey, Jayson Tatum sank two free throws with 0.1 seconds to force overtime.

Turkey had every chance to capitalize in overtime, but missed four (!!) consecutive free throws, which led to Khris Middleton getting fouled and sinking the game-winning free throws to put Team USA 2-0 in Group E. Kemba Walker also finished with 14 points.

📽 Khris Middleton (@Khris22m)'s 22 points & two clutch free throws to secure @usabasketball 🇺🇸 an important win at overtime, made him the @TclCorporation Player of the Game from #USATUR! #BornToLead pic.twitter.com/prOWEM1dt8 — Basketball World Cup (@FIBAWC) September 3, 2019

Tatum rolled his ankle in transition and exited the game in the overtime. The sprain doesn’t seem to be serious as the 21-year-old was able to walk on his own without a noticeable limp.