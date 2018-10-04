11 Most Absurd Basketball Sneakers 😳

More than anything else, compiling and arguing about lists—especially sneaker lists—is fun as hell. So let’s have some fun.

KICKS 21 is “The List Issue.” Over the next few weeks, we’ll be releasing rankings that put an end (or beginning) to every hot debate in the world of sneakers.

Order your copy of the magazine at our online store!

There have been some crazy sneakers to hit the NBA hardwood. But a Warner Bros pair? Some Nautica drip? Dolce & Gabbanas? Scroll down to see the most absurd sneakers to make it to a game.

Nike Zoom Flight 98, Gary Payton



Dolce & Gabbana High Tops, Gilbert Arenas



Dada Supreme Spinner, Latrell Sprewell



Reebok Shaqnosis, Shaquille O’Neal



Reebok Kamikaze II, Shawn Kemp



Reebok Shaq Attack, Shaquille O’Neal



Adidas Mutombo, Dikembe Mutombo



Reebok Pump, Dominique Wilkins



Warner Bros, Bryant Reeves



Nautica Competition, Glenn Rice



The Panda’s Friend, Metta World Peace

