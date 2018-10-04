11 Most Absurd Basketball Sneakers 😳

More than anything else, compiling and arguing about lists—especially sneaker lists—is fun as hell. So let’s have some fun.
KICKS 21 is “The List Issue.” Over the next few weeks, we’ll be releasing rankings that put an end (or beginning) to every hot debate in the world of sneakers.
There have been some crazy sneakers to hit the NBA hardwood. But a Warner Bros pair? Some Nautica drip? Dolce & Gabbanas? Scroll down to see the most absurd sneakers to make it to a game.
Nike Zoom Flight 98, Gary Payton
Dolce & Gabbana High Tops, Gilbert Arenas
Dada Supreme Spinner, Latrell Sprewell
Reebok Shaqnosis, Shaquille O’Neal
Reebok Kamikaze II, Shawn Kemp
Reebok Shaq Attack, Shaquille O’Neal
Adidas Mutombo, Dikembe Mutombo
Reebok Pump, Dominique Wilkins
Warner Bros, Bryant Reeves
Nautica Competition, Glenn Rice
The Panda’s Friend, Metta World Peace
