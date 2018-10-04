11 Most Absurd Basketball Sneakers 😳

by October 04, 2018
3,001

More than anything else, compiling and arguing about lists—especially sneaker lists—is fun as hell. So let’s have some fun. 

KICKS 21 is “The List Issue.” Over the next few weeks, we’ll be releasing rankings that put an end (or beginning) to every hot debate in the world of sneakers. 

There have been some crazy sneakers to hit the NBA hardwood. But a Warner Bros pair? Some Nautica drip? Dolce & Gabbanas? Scroll down to see the most absurd sneakers to make it to a game.

Nike Zoom Flight 98, Gary Payton


Dolce & Gabbana High Tops, Gilbert Arenas


Dada Supreme Spinner, Latrell Sprewell


Reebok Shaqnosis, Shaquille O’Neal


Reebok Kamikaze II, Shawn Kemp


Reebok Shaq Attack, Shaquille O’Neal


Adidas Mutombo, Dikembe Mutombo


Reebok Pump, Dominique Wilkins


Warner Bros, Bryant Reeves


Nautica Competition, Glenn Rice


The Panda’s Friend, Metta World Peace

