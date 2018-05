The Under Armour Curry 5 is being released in two new colorways in celebration of Stephen Curry battling for his third championship. The “Takeover” editions of the Curry feature gold accenting as a nod to the Larry O’Brien trophy.

The Under Armour Curry 5 has already been seen in a few colorways, including an all-yellow version, a clean, white makeup and the “Wired Different” ‘way. The “Takeover” Curry 5, in black and in white, drop on June 1 at UA Brand Houses and SC-v5.com for $130.