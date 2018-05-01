Best NBA Kicks of April 2018

by April 30, 2018
496
PJ Tucker

PJ Tucker continues to lead the way for sneaker heat in the League. He wore the “Cactus Jack” Air Jordan IV well before anyone else has even seen ’em in person. He wore them a full two months before their scheduled release date. He also brought out a few rare LeBrons, bringing the “Four Horsemen” LeBron 3 Low and the “Diana Taurasi” LeBron 7 to the hardwood.

Speaking of the King, no. 23 continued to show out in the LeBron 15, wearing modified versions that featured callbacks to Ken Griffey Jr., the Air Zoom Generation and the Shox BB4.

Custom colorways continued to shine, too. Kickstradomis, SwaggyL and True Blue Customs all had major heaters hit the floor in April.

Scroll down to the best of the best from April.

 
You Might Also Like
Kicks

NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

2 weeks ago
2,477
Kicks

NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

2 weeks ago
3,591
Kicks

NBA Kicks of the Night

3 weeks ago
3,184
Kicks

NBA Kicks of the Night

3 weeks ago
2,380
Kicks

NBA Kicks of the Night

4 weeks ago
2,855
Kicks

NBA Kicks of the Night

4 weeks ago
2,792

TRENDING


Most Recent

Report: Knicks Finish Interviewing Coaches After Meeting with Mike Brown

58 mins ago
228

SLAM’s Top 100 Players Of All-Time: 100-51

1 hour ago
4,238
kawhi leonard trade spurs

Report: Spurs ‘Worried’ Kawhi Leonard’s Group Wants To Force Trade

2 hours ago
852

Bill Russell: Charles Barkley More Likely to be ‘Struck by Lightning’ than Guard Me

2 hours ago
793
Mike Budenholzer bucks

Report: Bucks Expected To Pursue Mike Budenholzer

4 hours ago
1,185