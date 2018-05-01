Best NBA Kicks of April 2018

PJ Tucker continues to lead the way for sneaker heat in the League. He wore the “Cactus Jack” Air Jordan IV well before anyone else has even seen ’em in person. He wore them a full two months before their scheduled release date. He also brought out a few rare LeBrons, bringing the “Four Horsemen” LeBron 3 Low and the “Diana Taurasi” LeBron 7 to the hardwood.

Speaking of the King, no. 23 continued to show out in the LeBron 15, wearing modified versions that featured callbacks to Ken Griffey Jr., the Air Zoom Generation and the Shox BB4.

Custom colorways continued to shine, too. Kickstradomis, SwaggyL and True Blue Customs all had major heaters hit the floor in April.

