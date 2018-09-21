DeMarcus Cousins Reportedly Agrees to Contract with PUMA

by October 04, 2018
575
DeMarcus Cousins

DeMarcus Cousins has inked a deal with PUMA, according to ESPN.

Nike retains the right to match the contract offer. They have 10 days to decide whether or not they will.

Cousins has worn Nike since playing at LeFlore High School in Mobile, Alabama. He went on to hoop in Swoosh silhouettes at the University of Kentucky and has been with Nike ever since turning pro.

The 28 year old just agreed to a one-year deal with the Warriors this summer. He’s coming off a torn Achilles injury and is expected to miss a few months of the regular season.

PUMA re-entered the basketball category in June, signing several high-level players to join Skylar Diggins-Smith on their hoops roster. All of their athletes are currently playing in the Clyde Court Disrupt.

View this post on Instagram

It's only the beginning. @pumahoops

A post shared by SLAM x KICKS (@slamkicks) on

Stay tuned for Nike’s decision.

 
