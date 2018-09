New York Knicks rookie Kevin Knox has signed a multi-year footwear and apparel endorsement deal with PUMA.

On Tuesday, Knox posted a photo on Instagram of himself wearing a PUMA tee with the caption, “A new beginning to something GREAT.”

Knox joins DeAndre Ayton, Marvin Bagley, Michael Porter Jr and Zhaire Smith as 2018 first-round picks to rep with the brand.

A new beginning to something GREAT🔥 A post shared by Kevin Knox (@kknox_23) on Sep 4, 2018 at 6:28pm PDT

