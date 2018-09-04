LeBron James Previews the Nike LeBron 16 HFR on Instagram

LeBron James just used his Instagram story to give us a look at the Nike LeBron 16 in the special-edition HFR version. It’s a collaboration with Harlem’s Fashion Row, which gives multicultural designers a space to showcase high-level work.

The Nike LeBron 16 “HFR,” a women’s sneaker, is inspired by high fashion. It features a belt around the collar and a cream colorway.

LeBron 16??? @kingjames A post shared by SLAM x KICKS (@slamkicks) on Sep 4, 2018 at 7:52am PDT

Breanna Stewart showed off her pair yesterday and though there isn’t a specific release date yet, expect these to drop at New York Fashion Week.