NBA Kicks of the Night

When it comes to sneakers, there was no case of the Monday blues in the NBA as a good number of players brought out some pretty sick kicks.



Montrezl Harrell had folks doing a double-take as he brought out two colorways of the Nike KD 7, the “Egg Nog” and the “N7” while De’Aaron Fox also went with an older silhouette, donning the Nike LeBron 9 “BHM.” You know P.J. Tucker was gonna bring the heat rock and he came with a model near and dear to hardcore ballers, the Nike Huarache 2K4.

In newer kicks, Devin Booker and Chris Paul both wore “All-Star” colorways with Book rocking the Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Protro Paul wore his signature Jordan CP3.XI. Deandre Ayton continued the All-Star theme with his Puma Uproar and LeBron James also wore a mismatched pair as he brought out a Lakers PE of his Nike LeBron 16.



We’ve got close to 40 kicks from last night’s action so make sure you take a moment and check out the rest of the NBA’s best kicks.



Photos via Getty Images



