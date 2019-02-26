NBA Kicks of the Night

When it comes to sneakers, there was no case of the Monday blues in the NBA as a good number of players brought out some pretty sick kicks.

Montrezl Harrell had folks doing a double-take as he brought out two colorways of the Nike KD 7, the “Egg Nog” and the “N7” while De’Aaron Fox also went with an older silhouette, donning the Nike LeBron 9 “BHM.” You know P.J. Tucker was gonna bring the heat rock and he came with a model near and dear to hardcore ballers, the Nike Huarache 2K4.

In newer kicks, Devin Booker and Chris Paul both wore “All-Star” colorways with Book rocking the Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Protro Paul wore his signature Jordan CP3.XI. Deandre Ayton continued the All-Star theme with his Puma Uproar and LeBron James also wore a mismatched pair as he brought out a Lakers PE of his Nike LeBron 16.

We’ve got close to 40 kicks from last night’s action so make sure you take a moment and check out the rest of the NBA’s best kicks.

  • LeBron James: Nike LeBron 16
  • De’Aaron Fox: Nike LeBron 9
  • DeMar DeRozan: Nike Zoom Kobe 3 Prelude
  • Chris Paul: Jordan CP3.XI
  • C.J. McCollum: Li-Ning Yu-Shuai 12
  • Devin Booker: Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Protro
  • Montrezl Harrell: Nike KD 7
  • Montrezl Harrell: Nike KD 7
  • Luka Doncic: Nike LeBron 12 Low
  • P.J. Tucker: Nike Zoom Huarache 2K4
  • D.J. Wilson: Nike Zoom Kobe 5
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo: Air Jordan I Retro
  • Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk X
  • Ben Simmons: Nike Hyperdunk X
  • Wayne Ellington: Air Jordan XXXIII
  • Kyle Kuzma: Nike BB Adapt
  • Harry Giles: Nike Kyrie 5
  • Tyus Jones: Nike Kyrie 5
  • Kevin Durant: Nike KD11
  • Dewayne Dedmon: Air Jordan X Retro
  • Deandre Ayton: Puma Uproar
  • Isaiah Canaan: Nike Kyrie Low
  • Dwyane Wade: Li-Ning Way of Wade 7
  • Lou Williams: Peak Streetball Master
  • Dwyane Wade: Li-Ning WoW All City 7
  • Josh Richardson: Air Jordan XI Retro Low IE
  • Bismack Biyombo: Air Jordan XXX
  • Maurice Harkless: Nike LeBron 15
  • Bam Adebayo: Nike PG 3
  • Pat Connaughton: Jordan Why Not Zer0.1
  • Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 6
  • Patty Mills: Under Armour Antatomix Spawn 2019
  • Bruce Brown: Nike Kyrie 4
  • Jrue Holiday: Nike PG 3
  • Thaddeus Young: Nike PG 2.5
  • Dwight Powell: Nike Kobe A.D.
  • Myles Turner: Nike Kyrie 5
  • Draymond Green: Nike Hyperdunk X
 
