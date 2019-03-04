NBA Kicks of the Night

The Nike Kyrie 5 had a bit of the spotlight on Sunday night with a trio of fantastic colorways. In Boston, Kyrie Irving hit the floor in a white Duke PE colorway. Jayson Tatum wore a fresh blue-based colorway and out in Washington D.C., Thomas Bryant hit the floor in the CNY iteration.

His name may not be synonymous with the League’s biggest sneakerheads, but Sam Dekker arguably had the sneaker of the night as he rocked the “Arthur” Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier XII. On the topic of the League’s biggest sneakerheads, it looks like P.J. Tucker almost had a sneaker malfunction in the vintage “Gold Medal” Nike Zoom Kobe 4 and Montrezl Harrell got in the St. Patrick’s Day mood early with a pair of the And1 Tai Chi Remix.

Make sure to check out the rest of the night’s best NBA kicks in our gallery below.

Sam Dekker: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier 12

P.J. Tucker: Nike Zoom Kobe 4

Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 5

Jayson Tatum: Nike Kyrie 5

Allonzo Trier: Nike Kobe 9 EM

Chris Paul: Jordan CP3.XII

Montrezl Harrell: And1 Tai Chi Remix

Jevon Carter: And1 Attack Mid

C.J. Miles: Air Jordan XI Retro

Russell Westbrook: Jordan Why Not Zer0.2

Jerami Grant: Air Jordan VIII Retro

Thomas Bryant: Nike Kyrie 5

Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk X

Jabari Parker: Jordan Super.Fly MVP L

Jeff Teague: Air Jordan XX8

Kent Bazemore: Under Armour Curry 4

Cristiano Felicio: Nike Kobe A.D. Exodus

Vince Carter: Nike Shox BB4

Dewayne Dedmon: Air Jordan X Retro

P.J. Tucker: Nike Hyperdunk X Low

Blake Griffin: Jordan Super.Fly MVP L

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Nike Huarache 2K4

Jordan Clarkson: Nike Zoom Kobe VIII

Photos via Getty Images