NBA Kicks of the Night

The Nike Kyrie 5 had a bit of the spotlight on Sunday night with a trio of fantastic colorways. In Boston, Kyrie Irving hit the floor in a white Duke PE colorway. Jayson Tatum wore a fresh blue-based colorway and out in Washington D.C., Thomas Bryant hit the floor in the CNY iteration.
His name may not be synonymous with the League’s biggest sneakerheads, but Sam Dekker arguably had the sneaker of the night as he rocked the “Arthur” Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier XII. On the topic of the League’s biggest sneakerheads, it looks like P.J. Tucker almost had a sneaker malfunction in the vintage “Gold Medal” Nike Zoom Kobe 4 and Montrezl Harrell got in the St. Patrick’s Day mood early with a pair of the And1 Tai Chi Remix.
Make sure to check out the rest of the night’s best NBA kicks in our gallery below.
Photos via Getty Images