NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

Kawhi Leonard broke out a crisp colorway of his New Balance OMN1s en route to another near 40-point performance in Toronto’s Game 4 win over Philadelphia. Philly’s Tobias Harris had a solid 16 point outing while wearing the “BHM” Nike Zoom Kobe VI while Jimmy Butler and Mike Scott rocked Air Jordans with Butler in the XX9 and Scott in the “Candy Cane” XIV Retros.
The Nuggets Torrey Craig wore the “Candy Canes” as Denver evened up the series with Portland with a 116-112 victory. Malik Beasley wore yet another LeBron opting for his custom colorway of the Nike LeBron 15 and Maurice Harkless went with the more recent “Remix” Nike LeBron 16.
Check out the rest of Sunday night’s NBA playoff sneaker action below.
Photos via Getty Images