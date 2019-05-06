NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

by May 06, 2019
Kawhi Leonard broke out a crisp colorway of his New Balance OMN1s en route to another near 40-point performance in Toronto’s Game 4 win over Philadelphia. Philly’s Tobias Harris had a solid 16 point outing while wearing the “BHM” Nike Zoom Kobe VI while Jimmy Butler and Mike Scott rocked Air Jordans with Butler in the XX9 and Scott in the “Candy Cane” XIV Retros.

The Nuggets Torrey Craig wore the “Candy Canes” as Denver evened up the series with Portland with a 116-112 victory. Malik Beasley wore yet another LeBron opting for his custom colorway of the Nike LeBron 15 and Maurice Harkless went with the more recent “Remix” Nike LeBron 16.

Check out the rest of Sunday night’s NBA playoff sneaker action below.

  • Kawhi Leonard: New Balance OMN1S
  • Tobias Harris: Nike Zoom Kobe VI
  • Maurice Harkless: Nike LeBron 16
  • Jimmy Butler: Air Jordan XX9
  • Mike Scott: Air Jordan XIV Retro
  • Seth Curry: Under Armour Curry 6
  • Paul Millsap: Nike Zoom Live II
  • Greg Monroe: Jordan Why Not Zer0.1
  • Nikola Jokic: Nike Hyperdunk X
  • Ben Simmons: Nike Hyperdunk X
  • Gary Harris: Nike Kobe A.D. Exodus, C.J. McCollum: Li-Ning Sonic 7
  • Torrey Craig: Air Jordan XIV Retro
  • Joel Embiid: Under Armour HOVR Havoc
  • C.J. McCollum: Li-Ning Sonic 7, Malik Beasley: Nike LeBron 15

Photos via Getty Images

    
