NBA Kicks of the Night

Stephen Curry made sure ‘heads noticed his latest Under Armour Curry 6 as the Warriors’ star scorched the Dallas Mavericks, tying his season-high for three pointers. He drained 11 of them en-route to a 48 point performance. On Curry’s feet was an all-red pair of his signature model which UA has dubbed “Heart of the Town.” This colorway is slated is for release on January 18 and will retail for $130.

P.J. Tucker was on his Jordan wave as he brought out the sick “Florida Gators” Air Jordan IV Retro PEs along with the more attainable classic, the Air Jordan VII Retro “Hare.” Out in Los Angeles, Michael Beasley continued to rep his homie Kevin Durant as he rocked a classic KD colorway, the Nike KD6 “N7” from 2013.

Rookies also showed out on Sunday night with Luka Doncic filling up the stat sheet in an all-blue pair of Nike PG2s and Kevin Knox in his “Knicks” Puma Court Clyde Disrupt PE.

The rest of Sunday’s best NBA kicks is a quick scroll right below.

























































Photos via Getty Images