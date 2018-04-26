NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night 🔥

Wednesday night saw an incredible slate of NBA playoff games matched by an equally impressive slew of sick sneakers.

LeBron James added to his legacy with an incredible, albeit controversial, block of a Victor Oladipo layup in the closing seconds and followed it up with a buzzer beating three-pointer to send the Cavs to a 98-95 victory over the Pacers and a 3-2 lead in the series. On James’ feet was a black-based PE of his Nike LeBron 15.

Russell Westbrook helped lead an incredible comeback in OKC to keep the Thunder’s title hopes alive and on his feet were a fresh PE of his Jordan Why Not Zer0.1 featuring the shoe’s name in bold print. Paul George also rocked a PE version of his Nike PG2 in a subtle all-white number with team colored hits.

His season may have come to an end, but Jimmy Butler went out with a bang as he donned a bright green PE model of the Air Jordan XXXII Low. PJ Tucker also rocked an exclusive pair of XXXIIs as he donned the Jordan Brand Classic edition. James Harden pumped in 26 points in the Rockets victory as he took the floor in both the “Arizona State” and a black/red variation of his adidas Harden Vol.2.

Last, but not least, DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 32 points to lead his Raptors to a 108-98 victory over the Wizards while rocking a pair of the Nike Kobe 9 Elite.

Make sure to check out all these sneakers and more in our latest NBA kicks recap.





































































Photos via Getty Images