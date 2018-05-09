NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

by May 09, 2018
The Western Conference Finals are set as both Houston and Golden State took care of business on their home courts Tuesday night.

Chris Paul had a huge night for the Rockets as he went off for 41 points to go along with 10 dimes and 7 boards while rocking a new colorway of his Jordan CP3.XI. This latest model featured a smoky graphic printed on a black upper coupled with a white midsole and clear outsole. Sneaker king PJ Tucker found his scoring touch tonight as he dropped 19 points while rocking the Nike LeBron 8 “Black/Sport Red.”

In Oakland, Golden State dispatched New Orleans 113-104 behind 28 points from Stephen Curry. Like CP3, Curry also broke out a new colorway of his latest model, the Under Armour Curry 5, which consisted of a tonal grey upper contrasted with a gum outsole. Anta got some shine in this series as both Rajon Rondo and Klay Thompson wore their signature joints.

Scroll down to see last night’s sneaker action.

Photos via Getty Images

   
