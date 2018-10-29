NBA Kicks of the Night

The start of the NBA season has seen an abundance of players flexing their sneaker game, but Sunday night saw many rocking joints in team matching colorways.

The Phoenix Suns Devin Booker and Tyson Chandler both wore orange-themed numbers of the Nike Hyperdunk 2019 while rookie Deandre Ayton sported the “X-Ray” Puma Clyde Court Disrupt. In the same game, the Thunder’s Paul George hit the floor in another PE colorway of his Nike PG 2.5 while Russell Westbrook did his thing in the shroud-less Jordan Why Not Zer0.1.

The Wizards’ Kelly Oubre Jr. had the night’s most hyped pair as he wore the Nike Zoom Kobe 8 Prelude and teammate Markieff Morris continued his Foam run with another wear of the “Denim” Nike Air Foamposite One.

Another head turner from Sunday night was Spencer Dinwiddie’s custom watercolor Krono from his own sneaker company, K8IROS. Make sure to peep all these kicks and more in our Sunday night recap.









































Photos via Getty Images