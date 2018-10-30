NBA Kicks of the Night

by October 30, 2018
242

It goes without saying that LeBron James’ PE game is amongst the top three in the game and he showed why with another banger on Monday night. On James’ feet this time around was a yellow/black number of his latest Nike LeBron 16. While ‘Bron rocked his latest silhouette, Markelle Fultz went with a retro model of another James’ model as he wore the Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier I CT “25 Straight.”

Klay Thompson broke out of his early season slump in a major way as he dropped an NBA record 14 3-pointers en route to a 52 points in the Warriors 149-124 destruction of the Bulls. Thompson wore an all-white version of his latest signature model, the Anta KT4.

Other notable kicks on the evening included Spencer Dinwiddie’s K8IROS Krono customs which paid homage to Spike Lee’s “Do the Right Thing,” Taurean Prince rocking both OG Colors of the Reebok Question and Lance Stephenson in the Air Jordan XI Retro I.E. Low “Rio Teal.”

Photos via Getty Images

     
