NBA Kicks of the Night

LeBron James came one assist shy of another triple-double last night as he led the Lakers to a 114-110 victory over the Timberwolves. On James’ feet was the soon to be released Nike LeBron 16 “I Promise” which features a black upper with a multi-colored outsole with the LeBron James Foundation logo printed on the heel. Lonzo Ball also made some sneaker news as he debuted another wild colorway of his BBB ZO2.19. For Minnesota, Jimmy Butler may the had the night’s most intriguing model as he debuted a new Jordan Brand silhouette. This shoe is called the Jordan Supreme Elevation. It features dual straps with a Flyknit design similar to the one used on the Air Jordan XXXII. News regarding this model should be forthcoming in the near future.

Taurean Prince continued his amazing sneaker campaign with the colorful Nike Air More Uptempo DB and the “Metallic Silver” Air Jordan V Retro. Across the court, Allonzo Trier came with another classic Kobe as he rocked the “5 Rings” Nike Zoom Kobe V. Out in Miami, Jordan Retros were heavily represented with two colorways each of the Air Jordan X and XIII hitting the floor. Derrick Jones Jr. came with the “Defining Moments” XIII while Tyler Johnson rocked the “He Got Games.” For the Xs, Josh Richardson sported the “Cements” and Kelly Olynyk went with the “Olympians.”

Photos via Getty Images