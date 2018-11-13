NBA Kicks of the Night

Custom sneakers have been quite the story this season in NBA kicks and tonight showcased another set of fresh designs along with what might be the frontrunner for customs of the year.

We’ve seen Montrezl Harrell step out recently in a variety of Reeboks and And 1s, but Trezz went hard with the customs tonight as he donned two fire Air Jordan creations. Working with artist All Shoes Matter, went next level as he took the floor in a pair of “Fear” Vs which were customized to all-black with a flame effect on the midsole, a light-up air bubble and – at least to our knowledge – the first ever sneaker to hit the NBA hardwood with a working LCD display on the tongue featuring the music video of Tupac’s “To Live and Die in L.A.” Trezz then followed that up with a Superman version of the Air Jordan III.

Miami’s Hassan Whiteside and Bam Adebayo both rocked customs that tied back to the Heat’s City uniforms with Whiteside donning the Nike LeBron 12 while Adebayo went with an Air Jordan XI Retro “Space Jam” which featured a “Miami Vice” theme and the one of the marquee vehicles from the show, an 0ff-white Ferrari Testarossa.

Speaking of Off-White, Willie Cauley-Stein broke out his Off-White x Nike React Hyperdunk 2017s and the upcoming Nike Air Fear of God 1 was spotted on the feet of the Warriors’ Alfonzo McKinnie.

Make sure to peep all the aforementioned kicks along with Spencer Dinwiddie’s Prince tribute, Mohammed Bamba rocking Under Armour’s latest model, the M-Tag, and Klay Thompson’s “Veteran’s Day” Anta KT4s in our latest gallery below.

















































































Photos via Getty Images