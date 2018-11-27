NBA Kicks of the Night

by November 27, 2018
Monday night saw a dope mix of NBA kicks and, not surprisingly, P.J. Tucker headlines this latest set.

Tuck delighted sneakerheads as he rocked the much beloved and coveted Nike Zoom KD 4 “Nerf.” Not to be outdone, Kelly Oubre Jr. lived up to his “Wave Papi” nickname as he brought out a pair of tsunami-themed custom Air Jordan XV Retros. DeMar DeRozan continued to bear the Kobe torch as he wore the Nike Zoom Kobe 1 Protro “Mamba Day” while Jeff Teague paid a visit to Cleveland while rocking the “Wheat” Nike Air Zoom Generation Retro.

For those that may not have known, Fila is back in the League as Orlando’s D.J. Augustin has been rocking the brand this season. Last night, Augustin took the floor in what appears to be a hybrid of the Fila Spaghetti – Jerry Stackhouse’s first signature model – and the Fila 95, Grant Hill’s debut model.

Peep the rest of the footwear action from last night’s games in our recap below.

Photos via Getty Images

    
