NBA Kicks of the Night

by November 29, 2018
There was no shortage of heat on NBA courts last night.

We begin in Los Angeles where Montrezl Harrell flexed in a pair of custom Air Jordan XII Retros featuring a dope Kaws themed design. Harrell followed that up with a pair of the “Golden Harvest” Air Jordan XXXII Low. Teammate Tobias Harris went with the Kobe route as he rocked the Nike Zoom Kobe 3 FTB.

NBA sneaker king P.J. Tucker went hardbody again as he brought out a pair of Penny Hardaway’s PE Nike Zoom Huarache 2K4s as well as the 2017 Nike Hyperdunk React Low PEs which were designed for last season’s NBA All-Star Weekend. Despite being sidelined with an injury, Chris Paul still managed to stunt as he rocked the “Tattoo” Air Jordan IV Retro.

On the adidas tip, Taurean Prince went retro as he rocked the adidas Crazy 2.

Last but not least, Giannis Antentokounmpo debuted a new bright orange colorway of the Nike Kobe A.D. Exodus and Jae Crowder wore another eye-catching colorway of the same silhouette. Make sure to check these kicks out and more in our gallery below.

On the Rise

