NBA Kicks of the Night

Another Sunday in the books and another night of Montrezl Harrell making sneaker headlines. The Clippers’ big had himself a solid 23-point, 10-rebound performance as he rocked a pair of “Good Burger” custom Air Jordan XIII Retros which featured the beloved movie’s logo and portrait of its stars, Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell. In addition to the customs, Trezz also broke out the Nike LeBron 9 “Freegums,” which released back in 2011.

Kyle Kuzma and Tobias Harris were both in the season spirit with both players rocking holiday Kobes. Kuz went with the grail-status Nike Zoom Kobe 6 “Grinch” while Harris wore the “Xmas” Nike Kobe X Elite. Other kicks turning heads were LeBron James’ grey/purple Nike LeBron 16s, Lance Stepheson’s Air Jordan VIII Retro “Air Raid,” Dwyane Wade with a new Li-Ning WoW model and Damian Lillard’s “Get Dealt With” adidas Dame 4s.

Catch the rest of the night’s NBA sneaker action in our gallery below.















































Photos via Getty Images