NBA Kicks of the Night

by December 03, 2018
469

Another Sunday in the books and another night of Montrezl Harrell making sneaker headlines. The Clippers’ big had himself a solid 23-point, 10-rebound performance as he rocked a pair of “Good Burger” custom Air Jordan XIII Retros which featured the beloved movie’s logo and portrait of its stars, Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell. In addition to the customs, Trezz also broke out the Nike LeBron 9 “Freegums,” which released back in 2011.

Kyle Kuzma and Tobias Harris were both in the season spirit with both players rocking holiday Kobes. Kuz went with the grail-status Nike Zoom Kobe 6 “Grinch” while Harris wore the “Xmas” Nike Kobe X Elite. Other kicks turning heads were LeBron James’ grey/purple Nike LeBron 16s, Lance Stepheson’s Air Jordan VIII Retro “Air Raid,” Dwyane Wade with a new Li-Ning WoW model and Damian Lillard’s “Get Dealt With” adidas Dame 4s.

Catch the rest of the night’s NBA sneaker action in our gallery below.

Photos via Getty Images

    
You Might Also Like
High School

LaMelo Ball vs. LeBron James’ Nephew! Melo Drops TRIPLE-DOUBLE 🔥

2 days ago
2,692
The Post Up

Post Up: Grizzlies-Nets, Blazers-Nuggets Clash in Nail-Biters 😬

3 days ago
865
NBA

Magic Johnson: Lakers Don’t Want to Be ‘Cleveland All Over Again’

3 days ago
18,830
NBA

LeBron James ‘Battling’ With How to Lead the Lakers

3 days ago
10,903
The Post Up

Post Up: Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard Battle in Toronto 🔥

4 days ago
2,665
Kicks

NBA Kicks of the Night

4 days ago
2,861
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

LaMelo Ball Got Bounce?! Spire Academy Wins VABC Tourney 🏆

1 hour ago
44

IMG Academy is a HS Super Team! 😤 Noah Farrakhan & More!

2 hours ago
34

🚨 SLAM 219 Is On Sale Now 🚨

2 hours ago
38

Cole Anthony & Oak Hill Continue Their Dominance! 😈 Are They the #1 HS Team?

2 hours ago
24

Don’t Make Nico Mannion Mad! 😤Intense Rivals Shadow Mountain vs. Pinnacle!

2 hours ago
25