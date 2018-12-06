NBA Kicks of the Night

by December 06, 2018
524

Wednesday night’s 10-game slate produced our largest recap of the season as we highlighted a whopping 50 pairs.

We lead off in Brooklyn where Russell Westbrook broke out a new bright green edition of his Jordan Why Not Zer0.1 while Paul George dropped 47 points, including the game-winner in the “Creamsicle” colorway of his Nike PG 2.5.  Rondae Hollis-Jefferson got his kicks noticed as he wore a multi-color version of the Nike Kyrie 4.

Kobes have always been a staple of our daily NBA KOTNs and tonight was no different as several players took the floor rocking various colorways of the Nike Kobe A.D. Exodus including Giannis Antetokounmpo, sneaker free agent Andrew Wiggins, DeMar DeRozan and Andre Iguodala.  A couple of guys opted to rock more coveted silhouettes as Kyle Kuzma and Jeff Teague donned pairs from the Prelude collection and Kelly Oubre Jr. went with another wear of the “Olympic” Nike Zoom Kobe 7.

Lance Stephenson was also feeling the Olympic vibe as he brought out the Air Jordan VI Retro while LeBron James debuted his latest Nike LeBron 16, the “I’m King” model which features an all-black upper with gold details. On the topic of debuts, Danny Green wore the newest Puma Clyde Court Disrupt release, the “Ocean Drive” which is set to drop this Saturday, December 8.

For all 50 of last night’s best kicks, just keep on scrolling through.

Photos via Getty Images

      
You Might Also Like
The Magazine

Bigger Than Basketball: LeBron James Leaves His Mark with the I Promise School

3 hours ago
242
NBA

‘I Knew I Had the Hot Hand’: Paul George Burns the Nets for 47 Points

7 hours ago
433
The Post Up

Post Up: Paul George Drops 47 Points and Hits the GAME-WINNER 🎯

13 hours ago
1,144
NBA

Kevin Durant: Media Creates ‘Toxic’ Atmosphere Around LeBron James

20 hours ago
3,256
NBA

LeBron James: ‘I Don’t Know What Asking Me to Do Too Much is’

22 hours ago
4,388
kawhi lebron durant
NBA

KD: Kawhi Joining LeBron ‘Doesn’t Really Make Sense’

1 day ago
5,345
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Kevin Durant ‘Would Love’ to Own an NBA Team in Seattle

47 mins ago
174

NBA Kicks of the Night

2 hours ago
524

Bigger Than Basketball: LeBron James Leaves His Mark with the I Promise School

3 hours ago
242

‘I Knew I Had the Hot Hand’: Paul George Burns the Nets for 47 Points

7 hours ago
433

‘It’s Not a Rivalry’: Stephen Curry Drops 42 Points on Cleveland

7 hours ago
2,812