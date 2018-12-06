NBA Kicks of the Night

Wednesday night’s 10-game slate produced our largest recap of the season as we highlighted a whopping 50 pairs.

We lead off in Brooklyn where Russell Westbrook broke out a new bright green edition of his Jordan Why Not Zer0.1 while Paul George dropped 47 points, including the game-winner in the “Creamsicle” colorway of his Nike PG 2.5. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson got his kicks noticed as he wore a multi-color version of the Nike Kyrie 4.

Kobes have always been a staple of our daily NBA KOTNs and tonight was no different as several players took the floor rocking various colorways of the Nike Kobe A.D. Exodus including Giannis Antetokounmpo, sneaker free agent Andrew Wiggins, DeMar DeRozan and Andre Iguodala. A couple of guys opted to rock more coveted silhouettes as Kyle Kuzma and Jeff Teague donned pairs from the Prelude collection and Kelly Oubre Jr. went with another wear of the “Olympic” Nike Zoom Kobe 7.

Lance Stephenson was also feeling the Olympic vibe as he brought out the Air Jordan VI Retro while LeBron James debuted his latest Nike LeBron 16, the “I’m King” model which features an all-black upper with gold details. On the topic of debuts, Danny Green wore the newest Puma Clyde Court Disrupt release, the “Ocean Drive” which is set to drop this Saturday, December 8.

For all 50 of last night’s best kicks, just keep on scrolling through.





































































































Photos via Getty Images