NBA Kicks of the Night

Custom kicks have been extra wavy this season and Dragon Ball Z has been an inspiration for quite a few of them. Against Sacramento, Luka Doncic rocked one of the best ones yet as he donned a “Gohan” custom of the Nike PG 2.5 designed by MelonKicks. For the Kings, De’Aaron Fox turned heads in the “What The” Nike Kobe X Elite.

Air Jordans showed out as well on Sunday with a couple of models spotted around the league. Jeff Green wore the “Flint” Air Jordan XIX Retro and Lance Stephenson broke out the SoleFly x Air Jordan XVI. After missing the last two games, Jimmy Butler returned to the Sixers and hit the floor wearing the Air Jordan XXX while Kawhi Leonard continued to rock his Air Jordan XXXII Low PE.

Trey Lyles stayed true to his Kobes with the Nike Zoom Kobe 6 “Grinch” and James Johnson brought out the “Gold Medal” Nike Zoom KD IV. Last but not least, Troy Williams also went with some Mambas as he brought out the “3D” Nike Kobe 11 and Markieff Morris went with the extra clean “Elemental Rose” Nike Air Foamposite One.

Photos via Getty Images