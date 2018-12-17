NBA Kicks of the Night

by December 17, 2018
244

Custom kicks have been extra wavy this season and Dragon Ball Z has been an inspiration for quite a few of them. Against Sacramento, Luka Doncic rocked one of the best ones yet as he donned a “Gohan” custom of the Nike PG 2.5 designed by MelonKicks. For the Kings, De’Aaron Fox turned heads in the “What The” Nike Kobe X Elite.

Air Jordans showed out as well on Sunday with a couple of models spotted around the league. Jeff Green wore the “Flint” Air Jordan XIX Retro and Lance Stephenson broke out the SoleFly x Air Jordan XVI. After missing the last two games, Jimmy Butler returned to the Sixers and hit the floor wearing the Air Jordan XXX while Kawhi Leonard continued to rock his Air Jordan XXXII Low PE.

Trey Lyles stayed true to his Kobes with the Nike Zoom Kobe 6 “Grinch” and James Johnson brought out the “Gold Medal” Nike Zoom KD IV. Last but not least, Troy Williams also went with some Mambas as he brought out the “3D” Nike Kobe 11 and Markieff Morris went with the extra clean “Elemental Rose” Nike Air Foamposite One.

Peep the rest of Sunday night’s NBA sneaker game below.

Photos via Getty Images

     
You Might Also Like
NBA

Kings Coach Dave Joerger: Luka Doncic Has No Ceiling

3 hours ago
2,545
lance stephenson dance
SLAMTV

Lance Stephenson Is a Part-Time Dance Instructor in L.A., Launches Workout Plan 🕺

3 days ago
985
Kicks

NBA Kicks of the Night

4 days ago
2,657
Kicks

NBA Kicks of the Night

6 days ago
3,882
luka doncic post up
The Post Up

Post Up: Luka Doncic Scores 11-Straight To Beat Rockets 🔥

1 week ago
3,051
Kicks

NBA Kicks of the Night

2 weeks ago
4,427
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

James Dolan: ‘I Could Never Say That I Wouldn’t Consider Selling the Knicks’

11 mins ago
42

NBA Kicks of the Night

1 hour ago
244

Report: Pacers to Hire Kelly Krauskopf as First Female Assistant GM in NBA History

2 hours ago
77

Kings Coach Dave Joerger: Luka Doncic Has No Ceiling

3 hours ago
2,545

‘Just Hot’: John Wall Hangs 40 Points and 14 Assists on the Lakers

5 hours ago
1,515