NBA Kicks of the Night

by December 20, 2018
256

With 12 games on last night’s NBA schedule, we put together our largest recap of the season with 60 of the evening’s best sneakers.

Their was a 90s vibe in the air with Lance Thomas leading the way in the legendary Nike Air Max Uptempos. Thomas has lowkey been wearing some of Nike basketball’s classic kicks over the past few seasons including several models from the Penny line. Darius Miller continued the 90s trend with the recent retro release of the “Concord” Air Jordan XI, Jerami Grant rocked out in the Air Jordan VIII Retro “South Beach” and Thabo Sefolosha wore his flashiest pair of Nike Air Max 90s to date.

On the topic of wild sneakers, Clint Capela wore the craziest pair of the Nike Kobe A.D. Exodus to-date. The shoe featured a yellow, navy and red color palette and definitely was the most eye-catching of the Kobes that hit the floor last night. Red sneakers have been very popular around the League this year and several were spotted last night including the aforementioned Exodus, the Nike PG 2.5 and the P.J. Tucker’s Nike Hyperdunk X PE.

Make sure to peep all these and the rest of the night’s NBA kicks in our gallery below.

Photos via Getty Images

     
