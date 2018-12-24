NBA Kicks of the Night

If you spent your Sunday doing last-minute Christmas shopping, you likely missed the some of the festive kicks worn around the NBA yesterday. We got you covered though.

Langston Galloway was definitely in the holiday spirit as he rocked another custom pair of Q4 495 Specialist. Like all the incredible customs he’s worn this season, this pair was created by Andrew Lewis and features a portraits of the Grinch and his trusty dog, Max. Lauri Markkanen also felt the holiday vibes as he donned another vintage LeBron model going with the “Christmas” 11s.

Fans of Kyrie Irving’s latest model, the Nike Kyrie 5, were treated to a few colorways on the night led by Kyrie himself rocking the “Just Do It,” Jayson Tatum in the “Brotherhood” colorway and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson in the “Taco PE.” Lance Stephenson made sure to get noticed in the Air Jordan XV Retro Doernbecher Freestyle and Swipa rocked the “Influence” Nike Kobe 9 Elite. Closing out, Montrezl Harrell and Kevin Durant both doubled up again as Trezz wore the “Vegas Nights” adidas D Rose 773 III and the “Mint” Nike LeBron 14 Low while KD rocked two colorways of his Nike KD11.

Get a glimpse of these holiday kicks and the rest of the Sunday’s best NBA footwork in the gallery below.



















































































Photos via Getty Images