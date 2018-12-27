NBA Kicks of the Night

Customs were in full effect Wednesday night with several pop culture icons serving as inspiration.

Langston Galloway and Spencer Dinwiddie have proven to be the most consistent this season when it comes to rocking customs and both showed out with their latest pieces. Galloway went with a Christmas theme as his design featured both Frosty the Snowman from the 1969 animated film and Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer from the 1948 classic. Dinwiddie went with a more modern approach as he rocked a Black Panther/Thanos number of his K8IROS Kronos.

Galloway and Dinwiddie weren’t the only ones flexing their custom might. Karl-Anthony Towns paid homage to Prince and “Purple Rain” with his Nike Hyperdunk X and Heat’s towering duo of Hassan Whiteside and Bam Adebayo served up another pair of Miami-themed versions of the Air Jordan XIV Retro and Nike LeBron 12, respectively.

On the topic of Miami and LeBrons, Lauri Markkanen continued his LeBron parade with the grail-worthy “Miami Nights” Nike LeBron 8 V/2 Low. Over his last several games, Markkanen has made it abundantly clear that his ‘Bron sneaker collection is one of the best in the League. But Markkanen is going to have to keep it up if he wants to contend with Montrezl Harrell, who also went the LeBron route and wore a pair of the Nike LeBron 12 Low “LeBronald Palmer” in addition to the SneakersnStuff x Reebok Question “15 Stars” which released back in 2014.

And if that wasn’t enough, Kobe fans were treated to Tobias Harris’ Nike Zoom Kobe V “Lower Merion,” Trey Lyles’ Nike Zoom Kobe VI “Grinch,” DeMar Derozan’s Nike Zoom Kobe 1 FTB and De’Aaron Fox’s Nike Kobe 9 Elite “Christmas.”

For all these and more, make sure to peep our latest NBA kicks recap below.





















































































Photos via Getty Images