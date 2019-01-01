NBA Kicks of the Night

The reigning NBA sneaker champ made sure to close out the year strong and he did just that with a KD grail.

P.J. Tucker donned the Nike Zoom KD 4 “Weatherman” to headline the final night of NBA kicks in 2018. Russell Westbrook dropped a triple-double while rocking a pair of neon pink Jordan Why Not Zer0.1s while Jerami Grant continued with his carousel of Air Jordan Retros as he brought out the “Olympic” VIIs. Kyrie Irving showcased a new colorway of his Nike Kyrie 5 as well as another wear of the “Ikhet” Concepts collaboration.

With many of you celebrating New Year’s, there’s a good chance you missed out on last night’s action so make sure to get caught up with our gallery below. And of course, a happy and prosperous New Year to you all.















































Photos via Getty Image