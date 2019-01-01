NBA New Year’s Eve Kicks of the Night

by January 01, 2019
351

The reigning NBA sneaker champ made sure to close out the year strong and he did just that with a KD grail.

P.J. Tucker donned the Nike Zoom KD 4 “Weatherman” to headline the final night of NBA kicks in 2018. Russell Westbrook dropped a triple-double while rocking a pair of neon pink Jordan Why Not Zer0.1s while Jerami Grant continued with his carousel of Air Jordan Retros as he brought out the “Olympic” VIIs. Kyrie Irving showcased a new colorway of his Nike Kyrie 5 as well as another wear of the “Ikhet” Concepts collaboration.

With many of you celebrating New Year’s, there’s a good chance you missed out on last night’s action so make sure to get caught up with our gallery below. And of course, a happy and prosperous New Year to you all.

Photos via Getty Image

   
You Might Also Like
NBA

Paul George Challenged Russell Westbrook to Become a Better Defender

19 hours ago
6,490
The Post Up

Post Up: Anthony Davis Scores Season-High 48 Points in Win 💪

4 days ago
1,007
Kicks

NBA Kicks of the Night

4 days ago
2,104
Kicks

NBA Kicks of the Night

5 days ago
2,147
Kicks

NBA Christmas Kicks of the Night

6 days ago
3,024
The Post Up

Post Up: Kyrie Irving Delivers in the Clutch on Christmas Day 🎁

7 days ago
1,909
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

NBA New Year’s Eve Kicks of the Night

2 hours ago
351
spurs post up

Post Up: Spurs Erupt for 46-Point Quarter Against Celtics 💪

13 hours ago
1,560

Paul George Challenged Russell Westbrook to Become a Better Defender

19 hours ago
6,490

Kyle Kuzma: Lakers ‘Not Just One Player’

19 hours ago
1,767

DeMarcus Cousins: ‘2018 Was the Most Difficult and Challenging Year of My Life’

20 hours ago
1,414