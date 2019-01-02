New Year’s Day’s Best NBA Kicks

January 02, 2019
259

2019 is off to a solid start in the world of NBA kicks with Kobes seeing heavy use during New Year’s Day.

De’Aaron Fox hooped in the Nike Kobe 9 Elite “Fundamentals” and teammate Buddy Hield rocked the Nike Kobe 10 Elite Low “Drill Sergeant.” The most recent Kobe release, A.D. Exodus, was on the feet of several players including Furkan Kormaz, Jae Crowder and Giannis Antetokounmpo. The most hyped Kobes on the evening belonged to Montrezl Harrell who brought out both the UNDFTD x Nike Zoom Kobe 1 Protro and the Nike Zoom Kobe 6 FTB.

Allonzo Trier made sure to kick off the new year with a bang as he wore the flashy NikeiD Kyrie 1 “What The” and Thabo Sefolosha brought out another gem from his  Air Max 90 collection going with a model from the NikeiD Pendleton collection.

In the day’s best performance, Kawhi Leonard hung 45 points on the Utah Jazz while rocking his trusty Air Jordan XXXII Low PEs.

Make sure to scroll through and check out rest of the NBA’s best New Year’s Day kicks.

Photos via Getty Images

    
