NBA Kicks of the Night

by January 08, 2019
308

Kyrie Irving’s latest Nike Kyrie 5 is the product of a collaboration between he and tennis star, fellow Aussie, Nick Kyrgios. Irving hit the floor of the TD Garden last night wearing the new colorway which features a white, black and neon orange color story. A Nike Court Zoom Vapor X in the same color story is slated to drop on January 14 on Nike.com with retail reported to be $160.

On the night of the College Football National Championship, P.J. Tucker brought out an obscure, but appropriate, pair of Kobes as he rocked in the white colorway of the Nike Zoom Kobe V “Big Stage.” DeMar DeRozan filled up the stat sheet in the tough black/white Nike Zoom Kobe 1 Protro and the Bucks duo of Eric Gordon and Khris Middleton were back at it with their sick team colorways of the Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier XII and the Nike Hyperdunk X Low.

Peep the rest of Monday night’s NBA sneaker action in our latest recap below.

Photos via Getty Images

   
You Might Also Like
Kyrie Irving
Kicks

Kyrie Irving and Nick Kyrgios Unveil the NikeCourt Vapor X ‘Kyrie 5’

46 mins ago
136
NBA

Gregg Popovich ‘Felt Badly’ Spurs Fans Booed Kawhi Leonard

4 days ago
3,091
NBA

DeMar DeRozan Hangs 1st Career Triple-Double on the Raptors

5 days ago
1,353
Archives

Post Up: James Harden Buries Warriors with Dagger 3-Pointer

5 days ago
2,398
NBA

Kawhi Leonard: Booing Spurs Fans ‘Can Only Make me a Better Player’

5 days ago
4,862
Kicks

NBA Kicks of the Night

5 days ago
2,600
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent
Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving and Nick Kyrgios Unveil the NikeCourt Vapor X ‘Kyrie 5’

46 mins ago
136

NBA Kicks of the Night

2 hours ago
308

‘I Don’t Know What’s Going on’: Dion Waiters Confused By Lack of Minutes

15 hours ago
5,075

Udonis Haslem to Retire at Season’s End

15 hours ago
3,163

Karl-Anthony Towns Stunned By Tom Thibodeau’s Firing

15 hours ago
1,597