NBA Kicks of the Night

Kyrie Irving’s latest Nike Kyrie 5 is the product of a collaboration between he and tennis star, fellow Aussie, Nick Kyrgios. Irving hit the floor of the TD Garden last night wearing the new colorway which features a white, black and neon orange color story. A Nike Court Zoom Vapor X in the same color story is slated to drop on January 14 on Nike.com with retail reported to be $160.

On the night of the College Football National Championship, P.J. Tucker brought out an obscure, but appropriate, pair of Kobes as he rocked in the white colorway of the Nike Zoom Kobe V “Big Stage.” DeMar DeRozan filled up the stat sheet in the tough black/white Nike Zoom Kobe 1 Protro and the Bucks duo of Eric Gordon and Khris Middleton were back at it with their sick team colorways of the Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier XII and the Nike Hyperdunk X Low.

Photos via Getty Images