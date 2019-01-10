NBA Kicks of the Night

Kyrie Irving boasts one of, if not, the best collection of PE kicks in the NBA and he proved it once again on Wednesday night as he hit the floor rocking the Friends and Family edition of the Concepts x Nike Kyrie 5 “Ikhet.” Also rocking the Kyrie 5 was rookie stud Luka Doncic as he scored 30 in the “Multi-colors” while Kyle Kuzma donned the “Taco” colorway en route to a career-high 41 points in only three quarters of play. Kuzma’s teammates also came through with some heat as Lance Stephenson wore the Air Jordan VII Retro DB, Michael Beasley celebrated his b-day in the Nike Zoom KD V Elite and Lonzo Ball broke out his sweet baby blue BBB ZO2.19s.

Jimmy Butler took it back a couple of years and brought out the Air Jordan XXX “Cosmos” which released back in 2016. Also rocking with an older pair of Jordans was Chris Paul as he took in the action in the 2015 Air Jordan I Retro Pinnacle. Paul’s teammate P.J. Tucker continued to stoke the flames of his godly sneaker collection has he brought out a rare Nike Zoom Kobe VI PE as well as the “Lightning” Air Jordan IV Retro.

In Chicago, Cristiano Felicio took a page out of teammate Lauri Markkanen’s LeBron playbook and donned the Nike LeBron 10 XDR “Floridian.” Speaking of the king, LeBron James took in the Lakers game rocking the funky A-COLD-WALL* x Nike Zoom Vomero +5. On the custom front, Langston Galloway and Spencer Dinwiddie whipped out another set of sick creations with Galloway going with a Scooby Doo themed Q4 Sports Specialist while Dinwiddie paid homage to the baseball legend Jackie Robinson with his K8IROS Kronos.

And if all that wasn’t enough, DeMar DeRozan wore the Nike Zoom Kobe 1 Protro “81 Point Game” which is slated to release this January 22nd.

Peep the rest of the night in NBA kicks right below.



















































































Photos via Getty Images