NBA Kicks of the Night

by January 17, 2019
For Nike basketball, the future is now.

Wednesday night saw the Swoosh debut its self-lacing Nike Adapt BB on the feet of two of the game’s rising stars, Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic. According to Nike’s presser, the foot can expand as much as a half-size during the course of the game so the shoe has been designed to allow the wearer to adjust the fit quickly either manually or via smartphone. Both players wore the initial “Black/White/Pure Platinum” colorway and fans can get their hands on the Adapt BB beginning on February 17. Retail for the futuristic model is set at $350.

In addition to the Adapt BB, Luka Doncic went in his bag and rocked two more pairs of Nikes as he went with the “Taco” Nike Kyrie 5 and the all-blue Nike PG 2. P.J. Tucker and Montrezl Harrell are both known for wearing multiple pairs in a game and both did it again with Tuck busting out the Sole Collector x Nike Air Penny 2 and another one of his own Nike Hyperdunk X Low PEs. Trezz went the KD rout bringing out the “Wheat” Nike KD VI EXT and the Nike Zoom KD V Elite.

During shoot around last night, DeMarus Cousins was spotted wearing his own Puma Clyde Court Disrupt PE with the tagline, “THE MARATHON CONTINUES” printed on the back heel. In Dallas, “King of Kobes” DeMar DeRozan wore another coveted model as he hit the hardwood in the “Mamba Day” Nike Kobe 11 Elite. And on the topic of Kobes, a bevy of of the A.D. Exodus was on display once again which you can see in below in our latest recap.

Photos via Getty Images

      
