NBA Kicks of the Night

January 28, 2019
Sunday’s array of NBA kicks was an incredible collection of old and new models that had a little bit of everything for sneakerheads to enjoy.

OKC had several of the night’s best joints as Paul George gave his “NASA” Nike PG3s proper exposure with a big-time performance against the Bucks which included a thunderous dunk over the “Greek Freak” while Russell Westbrook debuted another multicolored iteration of his newest model, the Jordan Why Not Zer0.2. Dennis Schroder went with a vintage KD model as he rocked the “Liger” colorway of the Nike KD 6.

Speaking of KDs, Michael Beasley got another wear out of the same silhouette as he rocked the N7 edition and Trezz went even further back with his two pairs of KDs as he rocked the “Home” 3s and the “Gold Medal” KD 7 PRMs.

Kobes are always part of our daily recaps and Sunday was no different with a solid selection hitting the hardwood. Tobias Harris donned the “Pit Viper” Nike Kobe 8 System, Kelly Oubre Jr. went with the “Galaxy” Zoom 7s, De’Aaron Fox rocked the Nike Kobe 9 KRM EXT, Buddy Hield brought out the “Pain” Xs and P.J. Tucker wore the “Del Sol” Zoom 6 along with the Nike Air Max LeBron 7 “Hardwood Classic.”

Sunday’s NBA kicks were not to be missed so if you did, do yourself a solid and peep the League’s latest sneaker stunts.

