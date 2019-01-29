NBA Kicks of the Night

Two of the NBA’s sneaker heavyweights squared off in Los Angeles and both made sure to rock head-turning heat.

Montrezl Harrell paid homage to one of his favorite cereals as he donned a pair of custom “Tony the Tiger” Nike Kyrie 3s which featured the Frosted Flake mascot’s memorable slogan, “They’re Grrrreat” painted across the shoe’s forefoot. Up to the task, Taurean Prince went into his bag and brought out an extremely rare pair of “Fairfax” Nike Zoom Soldier III PEs from 2010.

In Charlotte, Malik Monk and Allonzo Trier flexed their Kobe game with Monk wearing the “Galaxy” Nike Zoom Kobe 7 while Iso Zo opted for the Kobe 6 “Supreme Chaos.” As he’s done all season, Kemba Walker stayed true to the Air Jordan X Retro as he wore the “Orlando” colorway.

With only a couple games on the NBA slate, our latest recap is a bit lighter than normal, but make sure you still go ahead and peep Monday’s best kicks.









































Photos via Getty Images